Fleetwood loan star O’Neill wants to topple Blackburn and become a Burnley legend

Fleetwood Town’s Burnley loan star Aiden O’Neill is aiming to return to Turf Moor a legend by denting Blackburn Rovers’ promotion quest at Ewood Park tonight.

O’Neill is set to return to the Premier League club in the summer after signing a season long deal with Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood side.

That move to the third tier now sees the 19-year-old come face-to-face with his parent club’s bitter East Lancashire rivals Rovers.

After relegation from the Championship Blackburn find themselves seventh and level on points with ninth-placed Town but victory would move either side up into fifth and a play-off spot.

And O’Neill, who has recently chopped off his trademark mid-length locks, says he came to Highbury to challenge for promotion as he bids to dent Rovers’ bid for an immediate return to the second tier.

Speaking at the end of August before the clash was moved because of the international break O’Neill was targeting a goal and three points for both the Cod Army and the Burnley fans.

He said: “Coming from Burnley Blackburn are our massive rivals.

“I mean if I can get a goal and we can get the three points I’d be a legend in Burnley.

“It is a good fixture for me and hopefully I get to play.”

O’Neill has been in and out of the side in recent weeks and is battling with George Glendon, Kyle Dempsey, Bobby Grant, Markus Schwabl and Jack Sowerby for a starting spot.

He started on the bench for Town’s 2-0 win over Oxford on Saturday but may get the nod in central midfield for tonight’s rearranged fixture.

And he just wants to improve and return to Burnley is the summer with a legendary status.

He said: “I’ve signed a one year loan with a recall in January I’m hoping to stay here for the whole season and I want to go for promotion.

“Just improve as a player and a person and help the team where I can.”

As the first team are taking on Blackburn Town’s U18 side are in FA Youth Cup First Round action at National League side Guiseley tonight.

Town lost out to National League side Chester at this stage last year and U18 head coach Nathan Rooney is determined to have a different outcome this year.

Though Rooney’s side enter the cup clash confident having beaten Blackpool 1-0 at the weekend.

He said: “The Youth Cup is a test of character for the boys.

“We test them daily on the pitch but it’s a mental test in the Youth Cup, so they just need to focus on winning the game and getting themselves into the next round.

“The lads are excited but they’ve got to treat it as just another game otherwise emotions will run higher than usual.

“On paper the levels are there but if they match can our work rate and endeavour it will be a proper cup tie.

“We need our lads to perfect our way of playing and if we do those things right, we should be able to get on top with our technical ability.

“It took the lads a few days to recover from last year’s defeat and to try and get the buzz around the building again.

“The thing is this group of lads don’t give up. I think we’ve recruited that within the players and we need them to stand up and be counted tonight and get the same feeling that we had on Saturday.

“We don’t want our second years to be leaving the scheme and progressing on as professionals having lost in the first round again.”