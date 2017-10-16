Fleetwood kid Crellin’s England shut-out

Fleetwood keeper Billy Crellin started for England and kept a clean sheet in the 4-0 win over Iraq at the Under-17 World Cup in India.

With England already through to the next stage after beating Mexico and Chile, Crellin was given a game instead of Manchester City’s Curtis Anderson.

It continued a whirlwind year for the 17-year-old, who became the first from Town’s academy to sign professional terms and the first Fleetwood man to play for England.

The homegrown hero takes part in the pre-match warm-ups with Town’s senior keepers Alex Cairns and Chris Neal but is yet to make his first-team bow.

And head coach Uwe Rosler says Crellin may have to bide his time. He said: “I’m not handing out easy debuts. They have to earn it over time.

“I think Billy has improved this season. David Lucas (goalkeeping coach) is doing a great job with him. I think also the two senior keepers have taught him a lot. He is a great listener but I think you need to work really hard to get that chance.”