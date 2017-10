Fleetwood Town youngster Billy Crellin has been named in the starting line-up for England’s game against Iraq at the U17 World Cup in India.

Crellin, 17, has been on the bench for the Young Lions’ two opening group games the 4-0 opening win over Chile and for the 3-2 win over Mexico.

Now with England’s passage to the next stage of the competition secure Crellin, who is from Fleetwood, gets his chance to shine in place of Manchester City stopper Curtis Anderson.