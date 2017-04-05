Fleetwood keeper Alex up for player of month

Fleetwood shot-stopper Alex Cairns is up for the EFL Sky Bet League One March player of the month gong after keeping four clean sheets from a possible five.

Cairns has kept 13 clean sheets in Town’s last 23 games.

His rise to prominence coincided with the start of an 18 game unbeaten run that only ended in March with a 4-2 defeat to Bolton.

But after that blip Cairns kept three successive clean sheets in the 1-0 win at Walsall and back-to-back goalless draws with AFC Wimbledon and Bury to build on the 2-0 win over Scunthorpe at the start of the month.

A Sky Bet statement said: “If Fleetwood’s promotion charge was based on timely goals in February, it was reliant on the saves of Cairns in March. Four clean sheets in five games featured his brilliant shot-stopping against Scunthorpe, Bury and Wimbledon.”

Cairns is up against Sheffield United full-back Kieron Freeman, Rochdale midfielder Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Bolton winger Filipe Morais.

Former Bradford winger Morais was directly involved in 12 of Bolton’s 17 goals in March.

He scored two and had an incredible 10 assists, including a starring role in that 4-2 win over Town.