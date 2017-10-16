Fleetwood hero Cole closes in on goal target

His target was 10 goals by January and Fleetwood hero Devante Cole is well on his way to that goal after his late equaliser against Rochdale.

The striker’s eighth of the season ensured 10-man Town secured a 2-2 draw at Highbury.

Cole failed to fire in League One until January last season but this term he has raced out of the blocks, prompting an unsuccessful bid by Championship club Sheffield United to sign him on deadline day.

And Cole, son of ex-Manchester United forward Andrew, says the key to his form is belief.

He said: “I think you always can (score) if you have confidence and back yourself. Hopefully I can get a few more.

“I have focused on myself and getting my game better, and it is paying off.

“I have just got to keep on going how I am and see what happens.”

The 22-year-old also praised strike partner Jordy Hiwula, and said their understanding and link-up play is down to having come through the Manchester City youth ranks together.

Cole added: “We always look for each other and we have been playing together from the age of nine, so it is just something that is natural for us.”

Town forced an equaliser despite having had Wes Burns sent off for a challenge on Callum Camps.

Cole disagreed with the decision but says the team are now focused on tomorrow’s trip to former Town boss Graham Alexander’s Scunthorpe. “It was frustrating,” the striker said.

“I think we did well in the first half but two goals in five minutes killed us a bit.

“Then we had the sending off but we managed to get it back together, get the goal and the 2-2 draw.

“I think we have always had that character in us. We had it last year, so we know it is something that we can do.

“It was never a sending-off. I’ve seen it and Wes has got the ball.

“I think that decision sums the ref’s day up. He’s just had one of those days.

“It could have been a better performance from myself but I have another goal and we move on. I think we just get ready to go again.”

The Gazette understands Fleetwood will be appealing Burns’ red card and are hopeful of a decision before tomorrow’s game.

