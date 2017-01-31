Fleetwood full-back Duckworth joins Morecambe on-loan

Fleetwood full-back Michael Duckworth has joined League Two side Morecambe on-loan until the end of the season subject to EFL clearance.

Duckworth has only made four league appearances at the start of the season for Town after joining from League Two side Hartlepool.

The 24-year-old’s last appearance for Town was in the 2-0 defeat to Oldham in the EFL Cup back in October but he picked up a groin injury after that game.

Due to that injury Town brought in former Barcelona youth team defender Godswill Ekpolo as extra cover for first-choice right-back Conor McLaughlin with Duckworth now being loaned out to Jim Bentley’s Morecambe side.