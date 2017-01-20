Fleetwood forward Amadi-Holloway exits as Premier League side and Championship clubs monitor Town full-back Bell

Just eight months after joining Fleetwood forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway has left the club.

Amadi-Holloway has sealed a permanent switch to League One strugglers Oldham after failing to force his way into Town head coach Uwe Rosler’s plans.

Amari'i Bell

The striker arrived at Town in May from League Two side Wycombe Wanderers recovering from a broken ankle and his fitness problems continued to hinder his stay on the Fylde coast as he picked up a hamstring injury in Town’s 2-1 defeat at Bolton back in August.

That hamstring injury sidelined him until November and he leaves the club having netted twice in 10 games.

The writing was on the wall for the 23-year-old Welshman when Rosler swooped for striker Wes Burns earlier this week and after lengthy discussions between the two clubs a deal has finally been agreed for Amadi-Holloway to return to Oldham.

The forward spent the end of last season on loan at the Latics from Wycombe and ironically netted twice in 10 appearances for John Sheridan’s side.

Back at Highbury another player has been linked to a move away from the Fylde coast.

Left-back Amari’i Bell has reportedly sparked interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace and Championship clubs Aston Villa, Norwich, Brighton and Derby.

The full-back has impressed in a new left wing-back role for Rosler’s play-off chasing side but it is understood Fleetwood have not received any offers for the 22-year-old Birmingham City youth product who still has 18 months left on his current contract.