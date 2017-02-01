Fleetwood fined by FA

Fleetwood have been issued a fine of £4,000 by the FA for failing to ensure their ‘Club Whereabouts’ information was accurate in accordance with anti-doping rules.

Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Fleetwood have been fined in relation to the FA’s Rules on anti-doping.

The club admitted that it had failed ensure its ‘Club Whereabouts’ information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d).

The regulations require clubs to keep the FA fully informed of training times, dates and venues, and of players’ addresses in order that drug tests can be carried out.

There is no suggestion of any Fleetwood player having failed or missed a drug test.

The club did not wish to comment on the fine.