Fleetwood face wait to discover Checkatrade Trophy opponents

Fleetwood Town will host the runner up of Group F in Round Two of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Town topped their first round table in Group A thanks to victories over Leicester U21s, Morecambe and Carlisle.

Now they will face either League One side Rotherham, League Two club Chesterfield or Premier League team Manchester City’s U21 side with second place in Group F still up for grabs.

Fleetwood’s fellow League One side Bradford City currently top Group F but there Is still one game left to play in the group.

That game is Chesterfield v Manchester City and is scheduled to take place on Wednesday November 29.

Rotherham United are currently second on four points but with both Chesterfield and City on three and two points respectively they could easily climb over the Millers.

The tie will take place on the week commencing December 4.

The road to Wembley is getting neare as just 32 teams are left in the competition with this round remaining split into North and South sections.