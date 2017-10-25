Fleetwood cruise past Blackpool to clinch place in semi-finals of the Lancashire Senior Cup

Fleetwood Town cruised past a young and inexperienced Blackpool side to clinch a place in the semi-finals of the Lancashire Senior Cup this afternoon.

An Ash Hunter double and a calamitous own-goal by Seasiders keeper Craig Thordarson ensured Town’s quest to reach the next round and head on the road to the final in Leyland for the second year in a row rolled on.

Though the only disappointment was that it was not more as Town dominated from start to finish and created chance after chance with the visitors subdued at the other end.

Paul Murray utilised first team forwards Wes Burns and Hunter in a front three with Ashley Nadesan and the duo impressed with development squad hot-shot Nadesan failing to fire in front of first team boss Uwe Rosler.

Rosler was not the only manager watching from the sidelines with new Southport boss Kevin Davies also in attendance at Fleetwood’s Poolfoot Farm base.

Nadesan created the opener though as his high pressing saw him rob keeper Thordarson and slip in Hunter to slide the ball home in just the second minute.

Lancashire Senior Cup quarter final - Fleetwood Town v Blackpool. Ashley Hunter scores for Fleetwood.

Town’s Stocksbridge Park Steels signing Harrison Biggins proved why he was crowned non-league Yorkshire’s player of the year last term with a sparkling performance in the middle of the park.

Fleetwood’s dominance lead to chances for Burns, Hunter and two clear cut chances at the back stick for Nadesan but despite the good work the net failed to bulge and with just a slender goal advantage they nearly paid the price for their missed opportunities against a youthful Blackpool side.

Defender Godswill Ekpolo gave the ball away in his own half but Dylan Sumner could not punish Town as he blasted the ball wide of Chris Neal’s right stick in the 35th minute.

That was the Seasiders first effort of the game but they would remain toothless in the second 45 as Town smoothered their attacks and continued to boss possession, playing some neat crisp football on a sodden Poolfoot turf.

Lancashire Senior Cup quarter final - Fleetwood Town v Blackpool. Blackpool's Craig Thordarson saves from Ashley Hunter for Fleetwood.

Fleetwood got their second 15 minutes into the new half, Burns had won the ball back just outside the opposition box and fed Hunter who showed his class to curl the ball home.

The youngster nearly bagged his hat-trick after a Nadesan ball over the top sent him steaming towards the keeper but Thordarson did enough to edge the ball away after racing out to meet him. That loose ball fell to Nadesan but his chip just dropped over the wrong side of the bar.

Burns and defender Harvey Rodgers enjoyed time and space on the right wing and Hunter should have made it three after Burns galloped down the flank and pulled the ball into his path but his first time effort flew straight into the keeper.

With a number of tasty tackles flying in Town hit-men Hunter and Burns were brought off as they put their cases forward for a starting spot for the first team’s clash against Oxford on Saturday.

Lancashire Senior Cup quarter final - Fleetwood Town v Blackpool Harvey Rodgers for Fleetwood.

Bamber Bridge loan star Dan Mooney joined his fellow substitute and Brig player Lewis Baines on the pitch after he had replaced former Blackpool man Luke Higham earlier in the game as Gerard Garner also entered the fray in the 75th minute with Fleetwood making it three seconds later.

Captain Jack Sowerby whipped in a corner from the left and Thordarson thumped the ball into his own net under pressure from a couple of red and white shirts.

Nadesan rocketed an effort into the bar after good work by Rodgers on the right and Mooney had two late effort well saved by Thordarson who redeemed himself for his earlier error though it did not stop Murray’s side sailing into the last four.

Fleetwood: Neal, Rodgers, Maguire, Higham, Ekpolo, Sheron, Sowerby, Biggins, Nadesan, Hunter, Burns. Subs: Trialist, Garner, Mooney, Des Pres, Baines.

Blackpool: Thordarson, Jacobson, Williams, Newton, Avon, Flynn, Sinclair-Smith, Sumner, Watkinson, Roache, Shaw. Subs: Simson, Graham, Wainwright, Maddox, Dunne.

Lancashire Senior Cup quarter final - Fleetwood Town v Blackpool. Ashley Nadesan for Fleetwood.

Lancashire Senior Cup quarter final - Fleetwood Town v Blackpool. Fleetwood staff Barry Nicholson, Rob Kelly, Uwe Rosler and Stuart Murdoch

Lancashire Senior Cup quarter final - Fleetwood Town v Blackpool. Blackpool's Dylan Sumner and Fleetwood's Harrison Biggins battle for the ball.

Lancashire Senior Cup quarter final - Fleetwood Town v Blackpool. Wes Burns for Fleetwood.