Fleetwood chairman backs Rosler to keep Town on the up

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley backed head coach Uwe Rosler to keep making “fantastic” progress after the club’s best-ever start to a League One campaign.

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley backed head coach Uwe Rosler to keep making “fantastic” progress after the club’s best-ever start to a League One campaign.

Town sit 11th and have 21 points as they prepare to host Oxford today, two points more than their previous best tally after 14 games.

Pilley said: “That is quite remarkable. Everyone assumes that because we did so well last year we are perhaps underachieving this year.

“However, we did not accumulate as many points last season as we have done so far this season. Nor did we when we finished 10th under Graham Alexander (in 2014-15).

“We had that amazing run last season that took us through from November to the latter end of March (unbeaten). That really got us right up there and in with a chance of automatic promotion.

“This season there have been some really good performances and some slightly frustrating ones, but we have a predominantly young team and some players we are convinced will be top players in the future.

“I look out of my window at Poolfoot Farm on a daily basis and see Uwe drilling different strategies, different shapes and I trust Uwe entirely to keep the fantastic progress going he has achieved at the club.

“I think he is doing a great job. Though we can always do better, I am relatively happy with the start to the season. It is our best start ever, so why should I not be?”