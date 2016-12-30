Fleetwood boss wants fireworks to end year in style

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is keen to end 2016 on a high at home to League One’s bottom club Oldham tomorrow but is taking nothing for granted.

Latics earned praise for their display at second-placed Sheffield United on Boxing Day, when a late double by Blades talisman Billy Sharp denied Oldham a point.

Rosler’s eighth-placed side are determined to stretch their unbeaten run to 10 games and the head coach said: “It is the last game of the year, a big incentive for us to win. I think it will another big challenge.

“Chris Wilder (Blades boss) described Oldham’s performance as the best from any opposition at Bramall Lane this season. We are in for a big fight but we are home and we want to keep our run going.

“That will be difficult with the challenges we have at the moment, especially our midfield situation, but we have to find ways to score.”

Key duo Jimmy Ryan and Kyle Dempsey have been out in recent weeks, joining fellow midfielder Martyn Woolford on the injured list.

Oldham are the last visitors to win at Highbury, 2-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy in October, though Fleetwood will field a completely different team tomorrow.

Rosler said: “We respect the opposition but it is all about us. When we do the right things, we put ourselves in a position where we can get a result. If we have better performances collectively than against Bury (who held Town to a 0-0 draw on Monday), then I think we are in a good position to win.”

As for his team’s progress, Rosler added: “We can’t talk about achievement yet – the season will be judged in May – but we are more or less on track or even better than that.

“I don’t think everybody expected us to where we are on the back of not an optimal pre-season. We started decently, we learned about each other and we have instilled principles about how we want to conduct ourselves and play. Our performances have got more stable.

“It is important to have everybody available and at times we have not been blessed with luck. Considering that we are in a very, very good position.

“I’m hoping players are coming back. I’m also hoping we can do something in January, and bring new energy and momentum into the squad.”