Fleetwood boss targets two more summer signings

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is targeting two more signings before the curtain opens on the 2017-18 League One season.

Rosler took a 26-man squad to Austria yesterday for Town’s week-long alpine training camp.

His five first-team summer signings – Kyle Dempsey, Harvey Rodgers, Conor McAleny, Lewie Coyle and Jordy Hiwula – have all jetted out to Kossen.

But after starting pre-season with a 1-0 win over Scottish Championship side Queen of the South on Friday, Rosler feels his squad is still two players short as those 26 on tour include young development squad players, like homegrown 17-year-old goalkeeping prodigy Billy Crellin.

As ever, Rosler kept his cards close to his chest and did not reveal which positions he was looking to strengthen.

The head coach said: “I think everyone will have seen that we are two players short.

“We agreed as a football club that there are two more players to come in. We are working on that in two positions and then we are ready.”

The German pushed Bobby Grant up from a left midfield role to a right-sided attacking position against Queen of the South.

And Rosler was pleased with both Grant and ex-Everton striker McAleny during their 45 minutes in a front three during that Poolfoot Park friendly.

He said: “Playing the way we did on Friday, you could clearly see that Bobby and Conor McAleny were very good.

“They were very smart and clever, finding the right positions and the right spaces.

“Bobby is versatile and a great player for us.”