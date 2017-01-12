Fleetwood boss stresses importance of keeping Dempsey

Manager Uwe Rosler has reiterated the importance of loan star Kyle Dempsey to his Fleetwood squad amid growing interest in the midfielder.

The 21-year-old playmaker has been a big hit on his season-long loan from Huddersfield, though the Terriers do have the option to recall him this month and last weekend they rejected a cash bid from Charlton, managed by Rosler’s good friend Karl Robinson.

The Championship club appear content for Dempsey to see out the season at Highbury and Rosler has stated that he expects no more loan players to leave early, following Alex Jakubiak’s return to Watford last week.

After three weeks out injured, Dempsey started three games in eight days at the turn of the year and Rosler said: “Kyle came back early, having no training. We threw him in immediately and won two games with him (against Oldham and Shrewsbury). That shows how important he is.”

However, Dempsey has been substituted in the second half of the last three games and his head coach added: “The Bristol City game (in the FA Cup last Saturday) was physically on a different level and I saw he got heavy.

“We could not allow him not to be doing the job 100 per cent.

“That is why I took Kyle off, and Devante (Cole) and Gleno (George Glendon).

“I was very happy with how they performed but I just needed to make sure we had enough energy to compete.”

Town welcome City’s neighbours Bristol Rovers to Highbury on Saturday for a League One fixture which will serve as the club’s ‘Fans’ Remembrance Match’ for 2016.

Respects will be paid to all those who died last year, with names displayed on the big screen and in the match programme.