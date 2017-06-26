Fleetwood boss sticks with plan ‘A’ for pre-season

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler explained that Town’s early start to pre-season was a result of their intended tour to China.

Rosler had always planned to bring his first-team squad in last week to do the sort of fitness and conditioning work which would not have been possible in the Far East climate.

And even though the exotic trip to China was cancelled due to visa issues and replaced with a visit to Austria next month, Rosler opted to stick with his plans for last week.

He has now sent the players away to keep up their fitness before pre-season begins in earnest next Monday.

Rosler said: “The whole pre-season was based on the trip to China. We needed a time to condition the players before we went. Because of the extreme conditions there, you can only play games and have very little (other) physical activity.

“We decided to bring them in a week earlier and then give them another week (away).

“I call this week active holiday because they will have a programme of three or four days training but they can do that wherever they want to – in Las Vegas or in Fleetwood on the beach!

“We got the conditioning week out of the way. Now we are maintaining and slightly building this week before we start all together on July 3.

“The development squad will do exactly what we did last week from this week onwards. Markus Schwabl, Bobby Grant, Harvey Rodgers and Conor McAleny will also be in that group and then everyone trains together next week.

“When the China trip got cancelled we had a chance to change the whole pre-season or keep it how it was. We decided to keep it how it was.

“People had booked their holidays; staff had booked their holidays. It would have been more distraction and negativity, instead of just leaving it like it is and just getting on with it.”