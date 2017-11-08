Fleetwood boss seeks right man to replace banned Coyle

Fleetwood Town have drawn the lowest-ranked side in the FA Cup in Hereford but head coach Uwe Rosler refuses to look beyond this week’s fixtures.

Rosler’s men secured a second round tie at home to the Evo-Stik South Premier Division side after winning 2-1 at Chorley in the first of three games in a six-day spell.

Town will be without Lewie Coyle for the next three games after the Leeds loanee was shown a straight red card for a lunge at the Magpies’ Jake Cottrell, who needed stitches.

Rosler says there will be a lot of changes for tonight’s visit to League Two side Carlisle in the Checkatrade Trophy. This is the final game in the group and Town are sure to qualify for the knockout stages.

Rosler said: “I’m not looking to the Hereford game yet because we have Carlisle on Wednesday, then MK Dons away on Saturday and we need to make sure we fill out competitive sides. We will see how we deal with the loss of Lewie for MK.”

Tonight’s match is a chance for Rosler to look at his right wing-back options ahead of Saturday’s visit to Stadium MK, with Monday’s matchwinner Jack Sowerby, Godswill Ekpolo, Harvey Rodgers, Victor Nirennold all possibilities, while Wes Burns briefly filled the role at Chorley. Rosler says it is a chance for someone to step-up.

He said: “Of course. Somebody has to play against Carlisle and somebody has to play against MK Dons.

“In the past we have shown we can cope with it (losing players) and we will cope with that again.”

Town will also be without the injured Bobby Grant (knee) for the trip to Carlisle and Rosler gave an update on Conor McAleny’s ankle injury.

He said: “Conor wasn’t ready to play on Monday and that is why he was not in the squad. Bobby will see another specialist in a few weeks.”

And Rosler praised Sowerby for taking his chance and latching on to George Glendon’s perfect pass to seal the tie at Victory Park.

He said: “It was a great ball from George and I am very happy for Jack

Sowerby. He had to wait a long time, then to go on and score a goal like that live on telly gives the boy great confidence going into the next weeks.

““We played better with 10 men than with 11. I was very happy with the last 30 minutes because we could have gone under but we showed our character and mentality. You go a long way in this league and competition when you show that.”