Fleetwood boss Rosler hails his Cod kids

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says his young squad is growing and maturing before his eyes.

Town have had their best start to a League One campaign but Rosler joked that sometimes it did not feel that way.

Uwe Rosler has hailed his players development

They are currently seventh in the table, having won seven, drawn four and lost five of their opening 16 games.

As the team with an average age of 23.1 – the youngest in the division – heads into a Monday night FA Cup clash at National League North Chorley, Rosler is pleased his players are learning how to get results.

Tuesday night, as an example, saw them equalise twice to gain a 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Rewind a little more than 10 years and Fleetwood were meeting Chorley in the Northern Premier League.

Now, Rosler said their point in midweek is a perfect illustration of how the club has developed in that time.

He said: “It is fantastic for the chairman Andy Pilley.

“He is happy at getting a point at Blackburn Rovers; from where he started off at the football club it is an amazing story.

“We got a point against a very good footballing side with a double figure budget.

“We tested their keeper more than they tested our keeper I’m very happy.

“Looking back I think we are improving.

“In the last four or five games the only point we gave away was Shrewsbury.

“Including that point we would have put a little run together.

“I’m very happy with the lads. The younger players are learning what it means to get things over the line, to get points, to get one here is very well deserved.

“We are getting better. We are just at the beginning there is so much more potential in our players because there is a great willingness around the camp.

“You see what the character is in this team; unbelievable spirit.”