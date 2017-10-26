Fleetwood boss Rosler gets ready for January sales

Halloween has not even passed and Christmas trees are still gathering dust in attics but Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is already planning for New Year and the January transfer window.

Rosler is bracing himself to lose player and says Town must replace any who move on with additions of equal or higher quality.

He is planning with technical director Gretar Steinsson and Town’s scouting team to ensure they get the right men.

Preparation was key to turning Kyle Dempsey’s loan spell into a permanent deal and to beating tomorrow’s opponents Oxford and other clubs to sign Conor McAleny from Everton.

Town lost experienced trio David Ball (Rotherham), Conor McLaughlin (Millwall) and Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) in the close-season, while loan defender Ben Davies returned to Preston.

Fleetwood opted for youth in the last transfer window, a policy Rosler has bought into.

But after Town almost lost eight-goal hotshot Devante Cole to Sheffield United on deadline day, Rosler is braced for more interest in his talented crop, and he stressed the need to replace any players who leave League One’s 11th-placed club.

Speaking about the next transfer window, Rosler said: “I have my ideas and we are discussing them.

“When nobody goes out, I don’t think there will be a lot of people coming in.

“But when people are going out – and that is what I am preparing for – we need to have a plan B and we need to bring in the necessary quality.

“What we cannot afford is to lose more quality because last summer we lost four of our players who were playing regularly in our first 11. That was a big ask and we see that now.

“When people are going – and that might happen –we need to replace them with equal or better (quality players).”

Though that does not mean Rosler is unhappy with his summer recruitment, with Dempsey having played virtually every minute of every League One game so far – except for his one-match suspension – and McAleny finally back from an ankle injury.

Speaking on how loan stars Lewie Coyle (Leeds), Jordy Hiwula (Huddersfield), Aiden O’Neill (Burnley) and Baily Cargill (Bournemouth) have settled in at Highbury, Rosler said: “In general they have played a lot of football.

“They are earning their stripes and I am happy that I have them.”