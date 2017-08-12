Fleetwood boss Rosler coy on McAleny injury scare

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says it is too early to be able to say how Conor McAleny is after the star striker limped off in the 1-0 win at Northampton.

McAleny joined the club from Everton in the summer and was an instant hit as he scored twice on debut in Fleetwood’s 2-0 opening day win over Rotherham.

But just 37 minutes in to the clash at the Cobblers Sixfields Stadium, McAleny hobbled off after Matt Crooks’ tackle left him with a knock to the back of his right ankle.

The 24-year-old forward, who had only played 57 league games prior to today, could not play on with Wes Burns entering the fray.

It was another substitute Devante Cole who grabbed the winner with a 75th minute chip.

And Rosler revealed that McAleny is not in hospital - a good sign.

He said: “It is too early but he is not in hospital so that means there is hope.

Rosler threw on Burnley youngster Aiden O’Neill and removed George Glendon at the break.

A move he says was tactical with O’Neill going on to tee-up Cole for the goal after winning the ball back in Northampton’s half.

Rosler said: “We needed more physicality, they picked up far too many second balls in there.”

While Cole’s goal and McAleny’s injury may take the headlines it was Town shot-stopper Alex Cairns who stole the show just before the break.

The keeper managed to thwart Northampton three times from close range with a quick-fire saving spree.

And Rosler says he kept his men in the game as he added another clean sheet to his hefty collection.

Rosler said: “In the end it was satisfying.

“The first 10 minutes was top.

“We had made changes (in the 2-1 midweek defeat to Carlisle) and we brought in fresh legs.

“I think the first 10-15 minutes, the way we started, was very impressive.

“I thought a goal was just around the corner, then certainly, we played their tempo and they were better than us.

“Northampton were better, they should have been up in the second phase of that Alex Cairns kept us in the game and we made some terrible decisions.

“You saw that on Tuesday we played 120 minutes and some players were on the limit.

“Second half we did the basics better, the basics right and in the second half Cairnsy did not need to make one save.

“Everybody knows we are good on the counter and we scored.”