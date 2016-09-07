Fleetwood boss hails squad strength

Uwe Rosler is happy with his Fleetwood squad and praised his strikers – but he insists they can still improve.

One of Rosler’s young frontmen Nick Haughton scored the only goal as a team made up of players from Town’s senior and development squads beat a Blackpool XI in the Lancashire Senior Cup at Poolfoot Farm yesterday.

Haughton is yet to feature in Rosler’s team this term, having made 24 appearances last season, but the 21-year-old impressed with a fierce, low winner from outside the box.

Martyn Woolford was the only member of yesterday’s starting XI to have featured in a League One match this campaign.

But the midfielder was withdrawn early with a cut to the head sustained in an aerial clash with young Pool defender Lewis Wainwright.

Head coach Rosler oversaw the game, in which Town adopted his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Town welcome Charlton to Highbury on Saturday and Rosler insists he is happy with his squad.

“We don’t need 10 chances to score with the quality we have up front,” he said after Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Coventry. “We can score from two or three chances and that is what happened .

“Up front we have a very young strikeforce and they can be inconsistent, so we have to lift them to a level of consistency – the same in midfield.

“Within our budget and our financial restrictions we have put a very good squad together.

“I can look at my bench now and say, ‘Wow, I can change things!

“That makes me happy, the chairman happy and the players happy.

“It is important that we are strong on the recruitment side and we have to be even stronger going forward.”