Fleetwood boss bats away Baxter speculation

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says a January swoop for Everton midfielder Jose Baxter has not been discussed.

Rosler dismissed reports linking Town as one of the Football League clubs circling the attacking midfielder.

The 25-year-old has been given a “third chance” to relaunch his career by Everton in the summer after a year long drugs ban.

Former Sheffield United player Baxter has been playing with the Toffees’ Under-23s side and is already attracting interest.

When asked by the Gazette if he was a target, Rosler said: “I know Baxter. He is a very talented boy but we have not discussed him.”

However, one of Town’s last January signings, Wes Burns, has pleased Rosler with his recent form ahead of today’s game against MK Dons.

Burns had starred for Town in a loan spell from Bristol City at the end of the 2015/16 season.

After a loan move to Aberdeen, the 22-year-old joined Town on a permanent deal at the start of this year.

After netting his first league goal since that original loan spell at Highbury in Town’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers last midweek, Burns has gone from strength to strength.

He came off the bench and set up the equaliser in Monday’s FA Cup win at Chorley before scoring in their Checkatrade Trophy success at Carlisle United 48 hours later.

Rosler said: “I had seen bits and pieces before we signed him; he fulfilled all the criteria for us – mobile, quick, good running ability, athletic, can score goals, young, good lad, durable.

“Now we see probably the best Wes Burns since I have been at the club.”