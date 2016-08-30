Five changes for Fleetwood

Fleetwood made their bow in the Checkatrade Trophy with five of the starting XI from Saturday’s victory at Southend.

There was a debut for latest signing Kyle Dempsey from Huddersfield and first starts for midfielders Martyn Woolford and Michael Duckworth. George Glendon is also in line for a first appearance off the bench.

Ash Hunter starts after catching the eye off the bench with three goals so far this season. And there was a first appearance of the season for defender Joe Davis alongside Ashley Eastham, who captained the side.

Damien Johnson’s Blackburn side had to include six Under-21s in accordance with tournament rules but also featured four players with first team experience, including captain Scott Wharton, keeper David Raya, Ryan Nyambe and Willem Tomlinson.

Fleetwood took the lead against Blackburn on the stroke of half-time from a Devante Cole strike.

Town had the better of the first half chances and deserved their lead after Cole converted Ash Hunter’s cross from close range.

Woolford had almost given them the perfect start in only the second minute.

The debutant met Bobby Grant’s corner from the left with a firm header but keeper David Rahya parried well.

Thye young Blackburn side had plenty of possession but their patient build-up play produced few chances.

The closest they came in the first half was after seven minutes, when Ryan Nwambe crossed low and Connor Thomson shot wide.

Michael Duckworth was among Town’s most impressive performers on the right side and on 14 minutes space opened up for him to test Raya from the right edge of the area, but the keeper saved diving low to his left.

Woolford had another chance from Grant’s near pass on 23 minutes but could only shoot across goal from the edge of the box.

Cole had his first sight of goal four minutes later but shot wide.

Eggert Jonsson was expected to come off early and did after 31 minutes, making way for debutant Glendon from Manchester City.

Another good run by Hunter on 39 minutes didn’t produce a finish to match as the striker fired low but well wide.

Grant became the first player to enter the referee’s book three minutes before the break for a shirt-pull on Connor Mahoney.

The half looked destined to end goalless but a quick break by Dempsey two minutes into stoppage time released Hunter down the right and his shot was inch-perfect for onrushing striker Cole.

There was barely time for the action to restart before the half-time whistle was blown.

Teams:

Fleetwood Town: Neal, Jonsson, Eastham, Grant, Bolger, Davis, Duckworth, Hunter, Woolford, Dempsey, Cole; subs: Cairns, Kip, Nirennold, Haughton, Glendon, Deacon, Sowerby

Blackburn: Raya, Nayambe, Tomlinson, Mahoney, Wharton, Doyle, Thomson, Platt, Hardcastle, Mansell, Rankin-Costello; subs: Fisher, Skew, Travis, Howarth, Rittenburg, Grayson, Magloire