Feelgood factor was key to Rosler’s Fleetwood deal

Head coach Uwe Rosler says it would take a lot for him to leave “harmonious” Highbury after he committed his future to Fleetwood.

Rosler penned a two-year contract extension last week, ending the summer speculation regarding his future after a sensational first season.

Rosler arrived just four days before the start of the League One campaign and transformed a team that had beaten the drop on the final day of the previous term into fourth-placed finishers and play-off semi-finalists.

Rosler and his assistant Rob Kelly have now signed long-term deals tying them to the club until 2020.

They are not the only ones to have pledged their future to Town in recent weeks: midfielder Kyle Dempsey, defender Harvey Rodgers and striker Conor McAleny will all officially join the club on Saturday with three-year deals.

Rosler, who had been linked to Championship club Norwich, says happiness was the key to his decision to sign a lengthy deal.

He said: “I was always quite sure I would be here next year. I said before, it takes a lot to take me away from here at that moment in my life, in my career. I’m happy here; I think the club is happy with me; I think the players are happy.

“I really like the staff I work with. There is a harmony here and that is sometimes the quality in life that you have to value, and not always the pay cheque.

“I have committed myself; the players have committed themselves.

“Kyle Dempsey asked me, ‘Are you staying on?’(I said) ‘Yes, I’m staying on.’ I committed myself, like Kyle Dempsey, Harvey Rodgers, and Conor McAleny.

“I’m happy. I’m happy to be here and hopefully we can again make this football club better.

“Like (technical director) Gretar Steinsson has said, we want to make the football club better each year in every department.”