Fans wishes are Grant-ed by Fleetwood stars Bobby and McAleny

“I can’t believe I’ve got Fleetwood Town players in my front room! What is that all about?”

That was the delighted coo of Fleetwood fan Sarah Drayton after Bobby Grant and new signing Conor McAleny turned up on her doorstep to surprise her family with season tickets and a signed shirt.

Christmas came early for young fan Jack Drayton and mum Sarah as Grant and McAleny took a break from pre-season training to hand deliver season tickets to their home in Thornton Cleveleys and thank them in person for securing their seats to back the team again in 2017/18.

The players brightened up a rainy evening on the Fylde coast and brought smiles to the faces of the shocked family as they laughed and joked in their living room.

Sarah was overjoyed to see her son meet his heroes. She said: “I can’t believe it! Thank you!”

The visit was filmed by the club and the video posted on their Twitter account. In the clip, midfielder Grant introduces his former Scunthorpe team-mate McAleny to Jack as the man who will hopefully be banging in the goals for Town next term.

McAleny, who joined Town on a free transfer from Everton, is filmed handing Jack a signed shirt with his name on the back.

The Draytons have signed up for a third successive season at Highbury and Grant said: “I hope you enjoy coming to watch us again. We’ve got a signed shirt for you too from Conor. He’s going to be our goalscorer next season... hopefully anyway! And we hope you enjoy coming to support us. I hope to see you there at every game.”

Head coach Uwe Rosler wants to see Highbury packed again next season, after more than 5,000 watched the final game of the campaign against Bradford in the play-offs.

Rosler said: “The players have reported back in a very good spirit, with a good mentality, and we are here to entertain our supporters again.

“We want to fill the stadium more next season and for that we need our wonderful supporters. I hope they will be with us again next season!”

Town supporters can follow Jack and Sarah’s example by purchasing season tickets at the ‘Early Bird’ discount rate until 5pm tomorrow.

They are available at Highbury Stadium, by phoning (01253) 775080 or online at www.ftfcstore.com.

Who knows? Grant and McAleny might be turning up on your doorstep...