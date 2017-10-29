England World Cup joy for Fleetwood keeper Crellin

Fleetwood Town keeper Billy Crellin is set to return from England international duty with more than just fond memories as the youngster prepares to fly home with a World Cup winners medal.

Crellin, 17, was part of the England squad that fought back from 2-0 down to beat Spain 5-2 and clinch the U17 World Cup on Saturday.

As his Fleetwood team mates beat Oxford 2-0 at Highbury Crellin watched on from the bench in India as England bounced back from Barcelona forward Sergio Gomez's double.

The Young Lions' comeback was started by Rhian Brewster with Morgan Gibbs White, Marc Guehi and two goal hero Phil Foden firing England to glory.

Though he dis not get a kick on the day Crellin secured his medal after picking up a clean sheet in Steve Cooper's side's final group game 4-0 win over Iraq.

And speaking before the game Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley voiced how proud he is of Crellin, who is from the Town and became the first player from the club's academy to make the step up and sign professional terms.

Pilley said: "For Billy to be part of an England squad that has got to the World Cup Final is just remarkable. He will get a medal, he has played and if they can win we have a World Cup winner in our midst.

“It shows what a top player he is going to be and it gives us enormous pride to have a local boy so highly thought of within the national set-up.”