England v Italy at Fleetwood tonight

England’s future stars take on Italy at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury home tonight.

The Cod Army have the chance to watch some of the nations talented youngsters for as little as £2 as the England Under-18 side kick-off their three-team tournament at 7pm.

They then face Israel’s Under-18s at Morecambe on Monday.

Martin Booker, head of commercial at the club, said: “This is a fantastic accolade for the club to get a full international fixture at Highbury.

“We would like to see a good crowd come and cheer on the national team against the Italians – the ticket prices are fantastic value for money to watch future international stars.

“Group tickets are designed to encourage local teams and organisations we hope to attract people from across Lancashire to come and watch this game.”

Tickets are £3 for adults and £2 for concessions (Over-65s/Under-16s) and are available from the ticket office, club shop or online at: www.highburystore.com

Team/group tickets are also available today if bought in advance on request for 20 people for just £10.

Please contact steve.metcalf@fleetwoodtownfc.com or call 01253775080, option 1.