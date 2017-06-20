Early kick-off at Poolfoot Farm

Fleetwood Town’s players were back at Poolfoot Farm in the summer sunshine yesterday.

Head coach Uwe Rosler has brought most of his first-team squad in for a week of fitness and conditioning work ahead of the official start of pre-season training on July 3.

Fleetwood Town start their fitness & conditioning week

Familiar faces who were missing were Bobby Grant, Markus Schwabl and new signing Harvey Rodgers due to pre-booked holidays.

Out of contract trio David Ball, Jimmy Ryan and Conor McLaughlin were not at training yesterday with Town revealing this morning that they had withdrawn the offer of new contracts for this trio. READ MORE HERE

New permanent signing Kyle Dempsey, skipper Nathan Pond, Cian Bolger, Wes Burns and rumoured Championship transfer target Amari’i Bell were among those back at Poolfoot just 43 days after the final kick of the club’s historic season, in which they lost to Bradford City in the League One play-off semi-finals.

Town’s next game will be at their £9.5m training base against Scottish outfit Queen of the South on July 7.

Wes Burns gives Fleetwood's early return to training the thumbs up

Striker Burns, whose campaign was hampered by an ankle injury after his January signing from Bristol City, says the pre-season break is key as players bid to start the new campaign on August 5 refreshed mentally and physically.

The Welshman said: “It is a massively important part of football. Players need five or six weeks off for the body to shut down and forget about football.”