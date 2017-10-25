Dempsey says Town must stop their mistakes

Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey says they need to stop the mistakes and shore up on set-pieces if they wish to hit the heady heights of last season, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

Town finished fourth in League One last term but are currently 11th in the table after a 1-0 defeat at league leaders Shrewsbury Town.

Dempsey is not looking at the league table but, after Aristote Nsiala popped up with a last-gasp header from a corner, the midfielder says there are no excuses.

That was the seventh goal Town have conceded from a set-piece situation in their 14 league games, while a futher seven have come from crosses into the box during open play.

Dempsey said: “I think it is just getting a common thing that we are conceding off set-pieces week in week out and we are never going to get to that standard that we were last year if we keep making these stupid mistakes.

“We are going to have to really tighten up sooner or later otherwise it is going to keep costing us points after points.”

Dempsey had Town’s only real clear cut chance of the game at Shrewsbury as he fired wide in the second half.

Uwe Rosler’s side did not have a shot on target throughout the game despite the return of Conor McAleny to the starting line-up.

Dempsey said: “If you watch the game back we didn’t have any real chances at all.

“One key example, and it is unfortunate for Conor, is when the ball has gone over the top and Conor has gone to take the touch and it has missed his feet.”

Town keeper Billy Crellin is anticipated to start on the bench for England’s semi-final clash with Brazil in the Under-17 World Cup tie played today.