Davies is keen to prove himself with Fleetwood

Fleetwood’s new defender Ben Davies is looking forward to some regular game time under Uwe Rosler’s rule.

Preston North End defender Davies has had several loan spells in League Two and below at York, Tranmere, Southport and Newport.

And now the 21-year-old left-footed defender is hoping to prove he can cut it in the higher divisions and is pleased to be joining a club battling it out at the right end of the table after seeing Town move up to sixth after Town clinched a 1-0 win on his debut at Shrewsbury on Monday.

He said: “I’ve had a couple of loans in League Two and I’ve done OK but now I’m looking to really kick on on this loan.

“I know I am here until the end of the season and I’m just looking forward to hopefully getting some regular game time in League One.

“Previous loans I’ve come into struggling teams that are down the bottom but it is brilliant to get in with a manager that likes to play football and a team that is flying and the morale is high at the moment.”

And Davies is keen to form a solid back three with lobng-standing skipper Nathan Pond and Cian Bolger.

Davies said: “(Nathan is) Brilliant, he talks throughout the game, he is solid, he wins headers, he helps with positioning; obviously with Cian as well we will hopefully build a solid back three.”

Town head coach Rosler says the defender will add more balance to the side, joining left wing-back and left midfielder Bobby Grant as a fellow left-footer.

The Town boss also thanked the North End manager, Simon Grayson, for lending him one of the Championship club’s young talents as Fleetwood prepare to face second-tier side Bristol City in the third round of the FA Cup at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Rosler said: “When we came in we had two left footed players with Amari’i Bell and Bobby Grant; now we have a left-sided centre-half and I think, for the balance of the whole team it will make a big difference to have on the whole left hand side left-footed players.

“When we get a little bit refreshed and we have a little bit more time on the training ground we will start to play more from the back as well and I think he will be crucial for that.

“The reason we brought him in was for better balance, give us ball playing qualities and he is mobile enough to go out in wide areas. I think he also can play left-back if needed.

“I’m very happy that Simon Grayson trusts us and me to give us one of his big talents.

“I am so thankful because I think it will be good for us, good for the boy and, first and foremost, also good for Preston.”