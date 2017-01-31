Danish club sign Fleetwood midfielder Jonsson

Danish club SønderjyskE have secured the addition of Fleetwood midfielder Eggert Jonsson for an undisclosed fee - subject to international clearance.

Jonsson passed a medical yesterday at the Danish Superliga side and the 28-year-old is expected to fly out and link-up with the SønderjyskE squad at a training camp in Spain today.

Icelandic midfielder Jonsson has made 51 League One appearances since joining Fleetwood from Danish side Vestsjaelland in July 2015.

The midfielder has struggled to get regular game time this season but Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler praised Jonsson for his professionalism and attitude with a deal officially confirmed by Fleetwood this afternoon.

Rosler said: “Eggert Jonsson is one of the best professionals I have ever met.

“I just want to thank him when he goes; thank him from me, the team and the whole club.

“He is a fantastic human being, a very hard working player who was adding so much to our environment in the way he was being on the dressing room, on the training pitch.

“He has never sulked, he has never put himself above the team, he has always understood it is about the team and about results.

“I told him whenever he wants any help from me I will be always there for him.”