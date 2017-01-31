Danish club close in on deal for Fleetwood midfielder Jonsson

Danish club SønderjyskE say they have secured the addition of Fleetwood midfidler Eggert Jonsson.

It is reported on the Danish Superliga club’s website that Jonsson passed a medical yesterday and that the 28-year-old is expected to fly out with the squad to a training camp in Spain today.

The Gazette is waiting for official confirmation of the departure from Fleetwood Town.

Icelandic midfielder Jonsson has made 51 League One appearances since joining Fleetwood from Danish side Vestsjaelland in July 2015.

The midfielder has struggled to get regular game time this season but Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler praised Jonsson for his professionalism and attitude with a deal expected to be officially confirmed by the end of today’s transfer window.

He said: “Eggert Jonsson is one of the best professionals I have ever met.

“I got told he is on his way but I just want to thank him when he goes; thank him from me, the team and the whole club.

“He is a fantastic human being, a very hard working player who was adding so much to our environment in the way he was being on the dressing room, on the training pitch.

“He has never sulked, he has never put himself above the team, he has always understood it is about the team and about results.

“I told him whenever he wants any help from me I will be always there for him.”