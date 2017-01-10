Cup run of massive importance to Fleetwood, says Rosler

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler says the club is benefitting massively from this season’s FA Cup run, which could get even better as one more win will mean a visit to a Premier League club.

Their reward for beating Bristol City in next Tuesday’s home replay would be a fourth-round trip to Sunderland or Burnley, who replay on the same night after a 0-0 draw on Wearside.

Town have already raked in plenty of bonus income from this year’s tournament, all three ties so far having gone to Highbury replays after goalless draws.

Town have seen off Southport and Shrewsbury at the second attempt and hope to do the same against the Robins a week tonight.

Should they win through to the last 32 for the first time in the club’s history and secure a first-ever crack at a top-flight club in a competitive match, then Town can look forward to another monetary boost.

And rather than seeing next week’s replay as an extra game Town could do without, Rosler says the club is embracing the opportunity to test themselves against the Championship side again and potentially rake in more funds to spend on his squad.

Rosler said: “I told the players we are only benefitting from this. We aren’t thinking, ‘Oh it is just another game’ – we are embracing the opportunity to meet Bristol City again here. The financial aspect is very important to us.

“To strengthen the squad in January and for contract extensions, these games are massively important because I want to keep key players.”

Rosler was referring to securing the services of of Conor McLaughlin and Jimmy Ryan, both out of contract in the summer.

Rosler substituted loan duo Kyle Dempsey and George Glendon at Ashton Gate but the Town boss stressed that both were simply tired and not injured.

Dempsey’s parent club Huddersfield turned down a bid from Town’s League One rivals Charlton for the 21-year-old over the weekend.

It is believed the London club offered around £100,000 for playmaker Dempsey but the Terriers are happy for him to remain at Highbury.

Tickets for the replay against Bristol City go on sale at noon today. They are priced £14 for seats (seniors/U18s £7, U16s £2) and £12 for standing (£6, £1).

Town defender Akil Wright has extended his loan with National League Barrow until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old’s initial deal ran out after his substitute appearance in Saturday’s FA Cup defeat by Rochdale.

That was Wright’s ninth appearance for the Holker Street club, having made his debut in October.