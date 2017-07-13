Coyle a smash-hit with Fleetwood team-mates

He may already be big pals with Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns but that did not prevent Town new boy Lewie Coyle having to belt out an Ed Sheeran hit on his initiation into the Fleetwood family in Austria.

Town forward Wes Burns revealed in his daily video diary from the club’s training camp in Kossen that loan recruit Coyle was the first of the new signings to burst into song for his new team-mates, with fellow summer recruits Conor McAleny, Harvey Rodgers and Jordy Hiwula set to follow suit.

The right wing-back has penned a season-long deal from Leeds and has already impressed the Cod Army, scoring the only goal in Town’s friendly win over Queen of the South last Friday.

And Coyle, 21, says that knowing shot-stopper Cairns from their time at Elland Road has helped him to settle in quickly as the new boys continue their integration into the group in Austria.

He said: “Me and Alex Cairns are big pals from Leeds and I think that has helped me settle in as well as I have so far.

“Austria is another chance to bond with the lads and see what everyone is about.

“But they seem a great bunch and they have taken to me very well, I think.”

After getting 45 minutes and a goal against the Scottish side at Poolfoot Farm, Coyle added another 60 minutes in Town’s 2-1 defeat to German club Karlsruher on Tuesday.

And he is hoping to up his minutes once again in the final game of Town’s Austrian tour against Czech side FK Jablonec at FC Kossen on Saturday.

Coyle said: “I was delighted to get a goal (against Queen of the South). It is not really usual for me, so I was pleased with that and pleased to get through some minutes.

“It is all part and parcel of it. I look forward to getting some more game-time in Austria and I look to get towards 90 minutes.

“It’s about putting the right foundations in place and looking to kick on from there.”