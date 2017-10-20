Cargill set to step in for Fleetwood award nominee Cian

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler hopes Cian Bolger’s nomination for League One player of the year at the 2017 North West Football Awards serves as motivation for the defender.

Bolger won Town’s player of the year award for last season and now goes up against Callum Camps (Rochdale), Peter Clarke (Oldham) and David Wheeler (Bolton) for the North West prize, with the winner to be revealed at the awards ceremony at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday, November 13.

Bolger, 25, started his first League game against Gillingham last October, and Town went on to keep 15 clean sheets with Bolger in the heart of defence as they finished fourth in the table.

Rosler wants Bolger (right) to use that as inspiration, though the defender will miss tomorrow’s trip to league leaders Shrewsbury after picking up his fifth yellow card of this term in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe.

Rosler said: “I think Cian was our player of the season. He did really well in that massive (unbeaten) run we had.

“He got recognition and I hope he will see this nomination as a motivation going forward this season to repeat last season.”

With Bolger unavailable, Rosler says Bournemouth loanee Baily Cargill will get his chance to shine in the back three.

The left-footer, 22, expected to slot in on the left, with Ash Eastham moving over to the right.

Cargill has made just two league starts for Town since joining from Eddie Howe’s Premier League side.

Rosler says he is raring to go after a knock and urged him to take his chance.

He said: “I think Baily Cargill has had to wait for a while and he prepared himself well. He has had the time to study us and how we play, but obviously it is a little bit different from Bournemouth.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him. He has played before for us and we won against Bury.

“We got him here from Bournemouth to play and Saturday will be a great opportunity for him. He has waited patiently for his chance.

“I have said all along that football is not about 11 players. It is about a good functioning squad because you always have to cope with injuries or suspensions.

“The squad will be tested not only on Saturday but over the coming months and then everybody can show what a good player he is.”

n Fleetwood keeper Billy Crellin is expected to look on from the sidelines as England face United States in the quarter-finals of the Under-17 World Cup in Goa, India, tomorrow. Manchester City’s Curtis Anderson is England’s first-choice in goal.