Cairns: Fan power can help Fleetwood earn Cup victory

Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns has called on the Cod Army to be the 12th man at Chorley as Town bid to get their biggest away following of the season at Victory Park for Monday’s FA Cup clash.

Keeper Cairns says the Cod Army really do make a difference, admitting: “The fans have been brilliant since I have been at the club.

“Just to see them there gives an extra boost and helps us put a performance in. They are the 12th man definitely.

“I like playing a night game. It is that little bit more special, under the floodlights, a bit of atmosphere to it.”

Tickets and coach travel are still on sale for the tie at Chorley (7.45pm).

Early ticket sales show the clubs are on course for their biggest away following of the season and they advise fans to get tickets in advance of Monday’s game by purchasing from the club shop as soon as possible.

Additional seating tickets have been made available due to a change in segregation at Victory Park, as well as a limited number of standing tickets being made available.

Prices for both are as follows:

Seating: Adults - £14. Concessions (60+ and students) - £11

Standing: Adults - £12, Concessions (60+) - £9, Students - £7, 12-16 - £5, U12s – Free with an accompanying adult.

Coach travel is also available for this game and is priced at just £5 for all supporters.

Coaches are departing Highbury at 5:45pm on Monday.

Tickets and travel are available for all supporters and can be purchased in person at Highbury Stadium or over the phone by calling 01253 775080.