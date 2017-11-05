Burns’ night for Fleetwood forward on Monday evening?

Wes Burns’ finally ended his goal drought and his head coach Uwe Rosler praised the Welshman’s desire to keep improving.

Burns, 22, scored his first league goal in 19 months to ensure Fleetwood left Ewood Park with a point as his late leveller clinched a 2-2 draw.

It was far from pretty but having last scored in the league when on loan at Town from Bristol City in April 2016 the January signing was far from fussed.

And Rosler wants the forward to take confidence from that goal as he revels in the competition for places up front with Burns, Ash Hunter, Devante Cole and potentially Jordy Hiwula (if he is given permission to play by parent club Huddersfield) all vying for a starting spot in the FA Cup tie at Chorley on Monday.

Rosler said: “He had to wait a while; he probably didn’t expect the chances and then when they come you need to take them and that is what we did on Tuesday

“I think Wes is a confidence player.

“I have a lot of time for him because he has never stopped working he always tries to get better.

“Every training session, every development game, when he comes on he gives you everything but we also have strong competition in the team.

“That is our area, our unit in the team where we have an enormous amount of competition.

“In some other areas we have not enough competition so when he has the chance to play he has to grab it.

“He did himself no harm in the way played and scored, I’m very happy for him.”

Hunter also made an impact on his first league start of the season at Blackburn with Rosler also singling him out for praise.