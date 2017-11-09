Burns delighted his season is igniting

Fleetwood forward Wes Burns is pleased the goals are finally starting to flow after a slow start to his second spell at Highbury.

Burns was influential in keeping Town up with a five-goal loan stint from Bristol City in the second half of 2015-16.

But after opting for a loan move to Aberdeen at the start of last season, he clinched a six-figure permanent return to Highbury in January.

He sustained an ankle injury against Rochdale in February but finally ended a year-long goal drought by netting the leveller in the 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Halloween.

He has since come off the bench to set up Devante Cole’s equaliser in the FA Cup first round win at Chorley, then his winner at Carlisle on Wednesday meant he had scored in all three group games in the Checkatrade Trophy.

It leaves the Welshman hopeful of more game-time at MK Dons in League One on Saturday.

He said: “It is good to be on the scoresheet again. The manager always says that my game is just to be positive and make an impact, and I feel like I have done that.

“I feel I’ve been building since I scored at FC United in pre-season and now I’m starting to score goals, which is a positive.

“It has been a tough year for me on and off the field, dealing with different things, and it is good to kind of be back on track, be stable and just focus 100 per cent on football.”

Rosler prefers to utilise Burns out wide in a front three but he impressed in a front two at Carlisle.

He said: “When I first came to the club, I think the gaffer thought I could play through the front and out wide.

“It is good to have more than one position but to score on Wednesday has not done me any harm for the first- team.

“I like to think that if I score a goal or do something positive , it pushes me that little bit further. I think I have been doing that ever so slightly each game, with contributions, assists and goals, and I’d like to think I’m getting ever closer now.”

Burns and fellow super-sub Jack Sowerby were the only first-teamers who featured at Chorley and Carlisle, where they both got on the scoresheet.

Burns was pleased to get another run-out. He said: “I’m a player who benefits from playing all the time. I don’t like to have too much of a rest.

“The manager has noticed that, and whatever chance I have to play he picks me to play.

“He thinks I can do it physically, which is a bonus.”