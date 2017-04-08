Bolger: No excuses if Town are not pitch perfect

Boundary Park might be one of the worst pitches in League One but Fleetwood Town defender Cian Bolger says Town cannot moan if they are not pitch perfect at Oldham Athletic today.

Bolger admits high-flying Town will have to adapt to the conditions and the strugglers’ physical approach if they want to overtake their 74-point target with another win.

He said: “It is the same for both teams, we can’t go down there looking at the pitch and complaining about the pitch.

“We have just got to go there, deal with it, play the conditions and hopefully we can do a job.

“We are not the biggest side; they are big and physical and we have got to stand up to it and try to play our stuff as well as match them physically and try and win the battle.

“We know it is going to be another tough test; they came to our place and made it difficult for us and we know what we are in for when we head down to their place. It is going to be a tough battle.”

Bolger also believes Town’s players showed their character with how they bounced back from last Saturday’s defeat to Swindon Town with the midweek 3-1 win at Oxford United.

He said: “With the defeat last week it was important for us to bounce back in the right way which we have done.

“It just goes to show the character that we do have in the squad.The confidence is in the squad again and we are just looking forward to another tough test.”

And Bolger hailed the fans with another large away following expected to make the trip today.

He said: “The fans have been fantastic since the start of the year, hopefully we can get a big following to support us and get us over the line.”