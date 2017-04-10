Bolger injury blow after collision with Fleetwood team-mate

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says the worst aspect of the defeat at Oldham was losing key defender Cian Bolger.

Rosler was boosted by the return of skipper Nathan Pond, who started his first game since picking up a knee injury against Bristol Rovers three months ago.

Pond’s unfortunate own goal gave Latics the lead in the 24th minute, with Lee Erwin sealing their 2-0 win in the 55th.

But Rosler said the biggest disappointment was seeing Bolger limp off after injuring a knee in a collision with Pond in the Oldham box.

Rosler is renowned for revealing little about injuries but stressed Bolger’s was serious enough for Town to complete the game with 10 men, having used all their substitutes.

The Town boss said: “We didn’t play the conditions. We didn’t play well enough against them and we move on. It was a vital three points against Oxford (last Wednesday). We need to regroup now the worst thing is that we lost Bolger.

“We lost him because Pondy ran into him. It was not an opposition, so that makes it harder to take.

“They collided running in for a corner to attack the ball. That is football.

“Pondy did not mean to do it. He wanted to attack the ball but Cian had to leave the pitch.”

Rosler says it was a boost to see Pond return to the starting line-up alongside Martyn Woolford, whose last start was in the EFL Trophy at Carlisle in November.

Rosler switched from 4-1-4-1 to 4-3-3, with Markus Schwabl and George Glendon recalled. Ash Eastham and Kyle Dempsey moved to the bench, while Amari’i Bell was missing due to injury.

Rosler explained the decisions, saying: “Ash Eastham had problems with his calf and that is why he did not start.

“Kyle Dempsey is a young player, 21, and has played every minute for us this season except when he was injured.

“But after the number of games he has played, I had a good talk with him and we both decided it was better to not start.”

“I have to make sure he lasts until the last kick of the season, so we tried bringing him on and he looked fresh for the 25 minutes.

“I think the better team won. They are used to the conditions and played them better than us. We started really well but it was one game too many for some players and one game too early for one or two.”

Town remain third in League One with four to play.