Bobby Grant set to join Fleetwood’s hundred-game heroes

He’s about to join an elite club by playing his 100th league game for Fleetwood Town and midfielder Bobby Grant has not ruled out 100 more as he revels in life at Highbury.

Grant, 27, joined the club from Blackpool in the summer of 2015 but made his mark last term in Uwe Rolser’s first season in charge.

Before that Grant had been in and out of the team, but his ability to play in midfield and attack has seen him thrive under Rosler.

If he lines up against Oxford tomorrow, Grant with just Nathan Pond (143), Amari’i Bell (104) and departed trio David Ball (181), Conor McLaughlin (174) and Antoni Sarcevic (121) in passing the century mark.

Grant could not hide his pride and said: “I’m really happy. I have a great relationship with the fans, the staff and most importantly my team-mates. I hope I can continue to play and focus on my football.

“It has been a lot of hard work. When I first came I was in and out of the team and we changed managers.

“I have to thank the gaffer, who has given me the chance. He has believed in me. Hopefully I will make my 100th game and that is credit to the gaffer, the staff and my team-mates. We are all a team – it is not about me – and to play 100 league games for the club is a proud moment.”

His most memorable Town game was the 2-0 win over Crewe on the final day of the 2015/16 season, which saw Town just survive and Grant’s former club Blackpool drop to League Two. The attacker scored that day as did this term’s eight- goal forward Devante Cole.

And Grant says being part of the team that finished fourth last season is also right up there among his memories.

He said: “To be part of that team effort and the club’s success last year was a real honour, even the play-offs, when the results were not great.”

And Grant (above) is keen to get back to winning ways at home tomorrow, when Town seek their first Highbury league win since September. He said: “We need to get our home form back to what it was last year. We need to make the home ground a fortress again and the quicker we can do it the better.

“Our away form has been pretty good, so if we can get some wins at home under our belt on a consistent basis we will be OK.

“It is not going to be an easy game. Oxford are a very good side with some very good players, and if we are not up to the standards that we set and the manager expects, it will be a tough afternoon.

“If we can carry out the plan that we have worked on we should be OK and get a positive result.”