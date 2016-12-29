Bell bids to ring in New Year with Fleetwood win

Fleetwood full-back Amari’i Bell has backed Town to end the year on a high ... if they up their game.

Bell says the team were not up to their normal standards in the 0-0 Boxing Day draw with struggling Bury but he believes Town can beat Oldham at Highbury on Saturday, when three points could see them enter 2017 in the League One play-off zone.

The club which beat the drop on the final day of last season has been transformed under head coach Uwe Rosler, whose team are within three points of the top six.

Bell says Town want to win every game as they bid to end the year by stretching their unbeaten run to 10 games.

The 22-year-old said: “We will just be looking to push forward and do our best in the next game.

“It will be a difficult game again but as long as we do better than we did against Bury – because we were not the best – I think we can win the game.

“It was a difficult game on Boxing Day. Conditions were not the best and we weren’t at our best either.

“On the other hand, to get a point from a game like that was quite pleasing.”

Bell has been utilised as a full-back and wing-back on the Town left this season, and was pushed into midfield as Rosler started the Bury game with a 3-4-3 formation.

But within 20 minutes the German shuffled his pack, moving Bell and Conor McLaughlin back into wing-back roles.

Bell says he likes to test himself in different positions. He added: “I do enjoy it but we struggled a bit, so we tried to chop and change. It didn’t really work on Monday.”

On the plus side, Fleetwood picked up their 10th clean sheet of the season and Bell was pleased with another blank slate.

He said: “Defenders always want to keep clean sheets. It makes us look good. If we keep clean sheets, that is one side of the job done. We just need the goals to get the win.”

Town had scored at least once in all 22 league games this season before the Boxing Day stalemate but Bell is looking forward.

He said: “It is disappointing. We’d have liked to have kept that run going but a point is not too bad. We just look ahead to the next game now.”