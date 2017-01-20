Barry takes to role at deep end like duck to water

Barry Nicholson says he is enjoying his role as first-team coach at Fleetwood Town after he was thrown in at the deep end at the start of the season.

Nicholson stepped up from his development squad coaching role after assistant manager Chris Lucketti left to team up with Scunthorpe boss and ex-Town manager Graham Alexander at Scunthorpe.

But just weeks after taking on the new role, then manager Steven Pressley was replaced by Uwe Rosler. And ex-Preston player Nicholson (right) says he is enjoying the role.

He said: “I love the role and the gaffer has been brilliant with me. I was thrown in at the deep end a little bit at the start of the season.

“The previous manager left and Uwe came in quickly, and I was still in between the developmental squad and the first team.

“After the first couple of weeks Uwe just said to stay with the first-team squad.

“Every day has been excellent and I feel I’m heavily involved in the training sessions. The manager has been excellent for me.

“Away from it he’s a very friendly character and nice to be around. He loves football, and on the training pitch and on matchday he’s very intense. But he’s a winner and we’ll all do anything to win games.

“But we’ve had some relaxing days away from it. We’ve managed to spend some time together. He’s a top, top guy and a pleasure to be around.”