Ball reveals key to double figures

Fleetwood forward David Ball says a mix of staying fit, their new attack style and his team-mates’ talent has helped him hit double figures for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Ball’s last-gasp equaliser against Southend was his 11th of the campaign and the 27-year-old is enjoying life.

He said: “Touch wood I haven’t had any of the injuries that I have had in the past.

“I think the attacking way we do play really suits me and gets me into the areas were maybe I haven’t been in the past seasons.

“Certainly the group helps. It is a very talented group and I’m enjoying it, and I’m very lucky to be playing with some of the lads.

“It shows by the rotation of the squad; no-one sulks, everyone keeps doing what they need to do when needed.”

One of those 11 goals came in Fleetwood’s 2-2 draw with tomorrow’s opponents, Charlton Athletic.

Since that September draw Charlton have swapped manager, with Karl Robinson taking over from Russell Slade.

Robinson’s men are 11th in the League One table and unbeaten in their last five league games, with Town heading to the Valley on the back of three straight away league wins and a 12-match unbeaten run.

Ball said: “Karl Robinson has taken over and he is a very good tactical manager, so I’m sure it will be a tactical battle.”