Apologies to Cod Army from Fleetwood’s red-faced Leeds United loan star Coyle

Fleetwood wing-back Lewie Coyle apologised to the Cod Army as he prepares to start his three-match suspension for his red card at Chorley.

Leeds United loan star Coyle was sent off for a lunge on Jake Cottrell in the 69th minute of Town’s FA Cup first round clash at National League North side Chorley.

Uwe Rosler’s side were 1-0 down at the time but turned the game on its head to win 2-1 despite the one-man disadvantage.

Coyle is now set to miss Town’s League One games against MK Dons tomorrow, Doncaster at home and Walsall away.

And the 22-year-old tweeted an apology to the fans and his team-mates.

He also apologised to Cottrell, who he left with a shattered shinpad and requiring stitches.

Coyle wrote: “After reflecting on (Monday) night’s game, I feel it’s only right to apologise to the fans, my team-mates and also the lad on the receiving end.

“It wasn’t malicious, just a misjudged and poorly timed tackle.

“Fair play to the lads for digging in and coming out on top.”

That suspension leaves Rosler with a gap to fill at right wing-back.

Harvey Rodgers, Godswill Ekpolo and Victor Nirennold all auditioned for the role during the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Carlisle on Wednesday.

And Rosler says it is now down to choosing the right replacement, with goalscorers Jack Sowerby and forward Wes Burns also filling that hole for a while after Coyle was dismissed.

The head coach said: “I think we have players who have played there before for us. Godswill Ekpolo played it with different success. In some games he was very good – I remember Checkatrade Trophy games against Morecambe and Leicester.

“We have Harvey Rodgers, who we have drilled in now for three or four weeks, and Victor Nirennold, who played last year a lot.

“Those three players are considered for that position and we need to find a way to choose the right one.”