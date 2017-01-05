Fears that Sanchez is Gunner leave Arsenal?

Thursday’s football news from the papers and web

Daily Mail: Arsenal players fear Alexis Sanchez is ready to quit the club.

Daily Star: The Gunners are considering a £20m bid for Porto full-back Ricardo Pereira, currently on loan at Nice.

Daily Express: James Rodriguez insists he is staying at Real Madrid despite rumoured interest from Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United.

Daily Mail: Chelsea are considering bidding for Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko but are reluctant to meet their £30m asking price.

The Sun: Manchester United will only let Memphis Depay join Everton this month on a permanent deal.

Daily Telegraph: Stoke City are ready to offer Peter Crouch a new contract.

Daily Mirror: Brentford have rejected West Ham United’s £10m offer for Scott Hogan.

Daily Mail: Celtic will also turn down any offer from the Hammers for Mousa Dembele.

The Sun: Leonardo Ulloa will not be allowed to leave Leicester City this month amid interest from Hull City and West Bromwich Albion.