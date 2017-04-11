Duo to depart Stamford Bridge?

Tuesday’s transfer stories from the papers and web

The Sun: Chelsea are likely to lose both Eden Hazard and Diego Costa this summer.

Daily Mirror: Real Madrid are confident of a record-breaking deal to sign Hazard.

The Sun: Manchester City are favourites to sign Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann is being offered a lucrative deal to remain with Atletico Madrid.

Daily Mail: United are prepared to sell Adnan Januzaj this summer with France or Italy his most likely destination.

Daily Star: Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign Cuco Martina from Southampton.

The Times: Koeman will also attempt to land Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Daily Mail: Borussia Dortmund’s chief executive says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would only consider offers from Barcelona and Real Madrid.