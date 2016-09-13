Double deal at the Emirates?

Tuesday’s football and managerial news from the papers and web

Daily Express: Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will open talks over extended deals with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Telegraph: West Brom boss Tony Pulis wants talks over his future with a takeover set to go through on Thursday.

Daily Mail: West Ham are concerned they spent too much when signing defender Arthur Masuaku for £6.2m from Olympiakos.

Daily Express: Adam Lallana’s start to the season could see him earn a new deal with Liverpool.

The Sun: Jose Mourinho allowed Manchester United’s players to argue among themselves at half-time during Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City as a way of clearing the air.

Daily Mail: Mourinho also believes the Premier League makes it ‘difficult’ for English clubs in the Champions League.

Daily Mirror: Former Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan has backed Rafa Benitez to guide the club back into the Premier League this season.