Deadline Day Countdown: January 30

Monday’s transfer stories concerning clubs in the North West
Lancashire Post: Everton defender Tyrias Browning is expected to join Preston North End on loan for the rest of the season.
Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler expects Eggert Jonsson to leave before the window closes tomorrow.
Lancashire Post: Preston striker Eoin Doyle is understood to favour a move to Portsmouth amid interest from Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City.
Burnley Express: Burnley face a waiting game in their pursuit of Norwich City’s Robbie Brady.
Wigan Evening Post: Wigan Athletic want to keep Yanic Wildschut and are understood to have turned down £4m bids from Norwich City and Derby County.
Burnley Express: Clarets midfielder Steven Defour admits there is nothing in speculation linking him with a move to China.
Daily Star: Wayne Rooney has been given the green light by wife Coleen to take up a £140m offer to play in China.
