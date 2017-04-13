De Gea dis-United with Mourinho?

Thursday’s transfer stories from the papers and web
The Sun: Manchester United keeper David de Gea was dropped at the weekend after a disagreement with manager Jose Mourinho.
The Independent: Should the keeper leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid, then United want Toni Kroos in return.
Daily Mail: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not sign a new deal at United unless they win the Europa League.
The Sun: Arsenal are in talks with Juventus boss Max Allegri as the debate over Arsene Wenger’s future continues.
Daily Mirror: Wenger has told people behind the scenes at Arsenal he intends to stay for two more years.
Metro: Slavisa Jokanovic says defender Ryan Sessegnon will stay at the club despite interest from Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.
Daily Star: Chelsea are monitoring Sporting Gijon defender Jorge Mere, who has a £25m release clause.
The Independent: Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has made Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross his top transfer target.
Daily Mail: Manchester City will turn down any request from Torino to take Joe Hart on loan for another season.
