City striker Aguero the Real deal?

Friday’s football stories from the papers and web
Daily Mirror: Real Madrid are ready to sign Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero as they look to offload Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata this summer.
The Times: Bayern Munich are the latest club to express an interest in Spurs’ Dele Alli.
Daily Star: Frank Lampard turned down an offer of £450,000 per week from Hebei China Fortune before announcing his retirement.
The Guardian: The agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims the Manchester United striker would be open to a move to Napoli.
Daily Mail: United will make £130m available to sign Antoine Griezmann and Victor Lindelof.
The Sun: West Ham United will bid £15m for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart this summer.
Daily Mirror: Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is in line to take over the Hammers’ managerial role should Slaven Bilic fail to improve their form.
